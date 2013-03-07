* China accuses mega miners of holding back cargoes to boost
prices
* BHP says sells large volumes on spot market
* Fortescue says price volatility hurts all
* Platts says iron ore index reflects supply, demand
By Sonali Paul and Manolo Serapio Jr
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, March 7 BHP Billiton
said on Thursday it was committed to a transparent iron
ore market, responding to allegations by top consumer China that
global miners had manipulated the market to drive an 80 percent
jump in prices over the past six months.
China's national planning agency said on Wednesday the
world's top three miners and some traders had delayed shipments
and held back stocks "to send a fake market signal that there
was a supply shortage".
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) did
not name any miners, but the top three iron ore producers are
BHP, fellow Australian miner Rio Tinto and Vale
of Brazil, between them producing roughly two-thirds
of the world's output.
BHP, the world's third-largest iron ore miner, said it had
produced iron ore at full capacity between July and December
2012 and sold all of that material.
"We aim to improve transparency by increasing liquidity in
the spot market," BHP said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.
"We sell significant volumes on a spot basis, including
through widely accessible trading platforms, irrespective of the
iron ore price," it said.
BHP was the first of the iron ore giants to issue a
response to the statement from the NDRC, which came just as iron
ore prices have eased off 16-month highs. Vale and Rio Tinto
declined to comment.
As the world's biggest importer of iron ore, taking about
two-thirds of globally traded material, China has little choice
but to buy heavily from the big three producers. Its iron ore
imports soared to 70.94 million tonnes in December, taking
purchases to an all-time high of 743.6 million tonnes in 2012.
VOLATILE MARKET
Spot market trades are used to set iron ore index prices,
which producers and steel mills in turn use as benchmarks for
pricing monthly and quarterly supply contracts.
"It's more the art of war than manipulation," said a
commodities analyst familiar with the way Australian iron ore
miners price cargoes to China.
"Both sides use the pricing mechanism to their advantage and
it's a big money game. If you can extract another 10 dollars per
tonne out of your ore, that's a significant margin to make."
The spot iron ore price nearly doubled from
three-year lows in September to reach a 16-month high of $158.90
a tonne in early February. The price stood at $145.80 on
Wednesday.
World no.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group,
which calls itself a price follower and prices its sales off the
indexes, appeared to back the Chinese view that the market was
not necessarily transparent.
"The current volatility is not good for suppliers or
customers, and we think ultimately the price needs to be a true
and transparent reflection of the supply demand balance,"
Fortescue said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.
BALANCING THE BOOKS
In response to the planning agency's specific allegation
that some miners were buying iron ore cargoes on the spot market
in order to lift prices of the key steelmaking material, BHP
said it was "very normal" for steel mills, traders and producers
"to both buy and sell cargo to balance their books".
"Such transactions occurring on the platforms is to the
benefit of all market participants in that it supports
transparent market pricing and market liquidity," BHP said.
BHP bought 100,000 tonnes of iron ore in January in a rare
move that market participants saw as a strategy by producers to
stem a decline in prices.
"We will not comment on what transaction we have or have not
done," the company said on Thursday.
China's NDRC also said miners had used a "non-transparent
tender process to push up prices", referring to iron ore cargo
sales conducted through tenders whose results then influence
world iron ore indexes, such as the Platts iron ore index.
Platts responded that its index is an accurate reflection of
the market.
"We are confident that our published prices reflect the
reality of current supply and demand conditions in the iron ore
spot market," said Keith Tan, managing editor for steel raw
materials at Platts.
"Iron ore prices have rebounded earlier this year mainly
owing to improved manufacturing activity in China, low
inventories held by steelmakers, and reduced domestic output
during winter," he said.
The attack from the NDRC comes at a time when steelmakers in
China, the world's largest iron ore importer, are booking losses
as steel demand has fallen and raw material costs have surged.
BHP and Rio Tinto shares were flat on Thursday in a slightly
weaker broader market.