* Firmer economic outlook supports iron ore, steel
fundamentals
* Iron ore demand growth may outpace seaborne supply
increase
* Some analysts see price bounce as short term
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 A rally in iron ore
prices to five-month highs has spurred optimism a stabilising
economy may help top buyer China absorb rising global supply,
prompting some analysts and traders to raise their estimates for
the second half of the year.
But other forecasters stuck to their price projections,
convinced the recent upturn would be short-lived and could
quickly falter if Chinese steel demand fizzles out during an
anticipated peak season that starts next month.
Still, a rosier outlook suggests that the second-biggest
shipped commodity after oil will remain a boon to top miners
Vale SA, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
, although prices remain well below record highs
near $200 a tonne reached in 2011.
Surprisingly upbeat Chinese trade and factory output data
last week pointed to a stabilising economy after more than two
years of slower growth, fuelling hopes steel demand, which has
been firm at the start of the second half of the year, could
strengthen further.
"We see stronger-than-expected iron ore demand in the second
half since mills have to replenish supplies after destocking in
the first half," said Graeme Train, a commodity analyst with
Macquarie in Shanghai. "Stronger steel demand will support ore."
Train sees iron ore at around $125 to $130 a tonne in the
second half, up from a previous forecast of $120, with the
possibility of even stronger prices in the fourth quarter.
Heavy restocking by Chinese steel mills has boosted spot
iron ore prices by 29 percent from the year's low
at end-May to hit $142.80 a tonne last week, its loftiest since
mid-March. The price stood at $139.20 on Monday.
Before the rally, analysts polled by Reuters on July 4 had
expected prices to fall to an average $116 a tonne in the second
half, from $136.70 in January-June.
Standard Chartered has also lifted its third-quarter price
forecast, to $130 a tonne from its July estimate of $112, and
upped its average full-year projection to $133 from $128.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees upside risk to its forecast
third-quarter price of $119 a tonne.
Two traders at big trading houses said they see iron ore
averaging about $130 a tonne in the second half of the year.
"Underlying steel demand remains resilient," said an iron
ore trader in Shanghai. "As long as the economy continues its
recovery and Beijing ramps up infrastructure investment, steel
production will grow strongly."
MINOR UPSIDE
Increased steel orders, mainly from the property sector,
have encouraged Chinese mills to keep production high.
Floor space for newly started construction projects jumped
8.4 percent in January to July from a year earlier, compared
with a 3.8 percent rise in the first six months and a decline in
the first quarter, according to the National Bureau of
Statistics.
Beijing's plan to boost investment in urban infrastructure
and railways is also pushing steelmakers to keep output high.
China's crude steel output could rise by 64 million tonnes,
or 9 percent, to a record 780 million tonnes this year, the
state economic planning agency said earlier this month.
That increase in steel output translates to nearly 100
million tonnes of additional iron ore demand, outpacing
analysts' estimated increase in global seaborne iron ore supply
of 48 million to 65 million tonnes this year.
But other analysts see the rally as fleeting.
CLSA commodity strategist Ian Roper said the jump in prices
only adds "a bit of upside" to the second-half price average,
and sees it as a short-term bounce driven by stronger steel
orders and the fact that the expected supply increase hasn't
come through yet.
Roper sees iron ore averaging $115 a tonne in July-December,
and falling to $95 in 2014.
Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore has similarly maintained
her price forecasts at $113 and $108 for the third and fourth
quarters, respectively.
Mills are rebuilding iron ore stockpiles ahead of the peak
steel consumption season in September and October. If demand is
slower than expected during the peak period, mills could be left
with high inventories, putting pressure on steel and ore prices.