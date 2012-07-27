LONDON, July 27 Iron ore fell to a two and a half year low on Friday as the global economic turmoil hit appetite for the key steel-making ingredient in top consumer China.

The Steel Index's benchmark 62 percent-grade iron ore index .IO62-CNI=SI fell to $116.20 per tonne, its thirteenth consecutive decline and its lowest point since Dec. 29, 2009. It has declined more than 7 percent from last Friday. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)