BEIJING, July 10 China's iron ore imports rose 9.7 percent to 370 million tonnes in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier, preliminary customs data showed on Tuesday.

China, the world's largest iron ore buyer, imported a total of 308 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material in the first five months of the year.

More detailed figures and a breakdown for the month of June will be released later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)