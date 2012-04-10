(Adds trader's quote, background)

* March iron ore imports down 3.2 pct from Feb

* High iron ore imports in line with market expectation

* Q1 iron ore imports at 187.6 mln T, up 6 pct on yr

* March steel exports hit highest since June 2010

By David Stanway and Ruby Lian

BEIJING, April 10 China's iron ore imports slipped in March but still remained high as healthy Chinese steel output kept the appetite for the raw material strong in the world's second-largest economy.

Robust demand for iron ore from the world's top buyer has driven up prices by around 7 percent this year, with the Steel Index's 62 percent benchmark .IO62-CNI=SI climbing $4.7 from February to touch a five-month high of $147.7 a tonne in March.

Imports touched 62.87 million in March, down 3.2 percent from February's unexpectedly high 64.98 million tonnes, preliminary data from China's customs showed on Tuesday. The February figure was the highest since January 2011.

Total shipments in the first quarter climbed to 187.6 million tonnes, up 6 percent from the same period last year.

"Steel mills increased buying due to seasonal recovery in demand amid a strong consuming season, so it's not surprising to see iron ore imports staying high," said an iron ore trader in Shenzhen.

Chinese steelmakers have ramped up production on hopes of a traditionally strong consumption season from March to May, pu shing up daily crude steel output in the world's top steel producer and consumer to 1.919 million tonnes during March 11-20.

Import volumes remained strong despite predictions by a number of domestic industry bodies that the figure is likely to decline in 2012.

Imported ore stockpiles at major ports have also declined steadily from a record 101 million tonnes in early February to 96.6 million tonnes at the end of last week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel.

However, traders remain concerned that the rally in iron ore and steel prices may be capped as Beijing's clampdown on the property sector and cooling economic growth are expected to slow growth in steel demand.

China's annual inflation spiked unexpectedly in March to 3.6 percent, driven by rising food prices, data showed on Monday, surprising investors who had bet on cooling price pressures to give Beijing room to ease monetary policy.

But quickening inflation in March may not dissuade Beijing from the view that price pressures are in retreat and that support for a slowing economy is the top priority.

China's steel exports hit their highest since June 2010 to reach 5.03 million tonnes in March, surging 48 percent from February, bringing first-quarter volume to around 12 million tonnes, up 16 percent from a year earlier.

Steel imports also edged up 4.1 percent to 1.27 million tonnes in March from February, and the total for the first quarter dipped 18 percent to 3.41 million tonnes. (Editing by Sugita Katyal)