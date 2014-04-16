* China plans 6-8 big iron ore miners to rely less on
imports
* But high costs, low ore quality may hinder goal
* Vale, Rio, BHP on track to boost output even more
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, April 16 China's bid to slash its
dependence on foreign iron ore miners by creating its own mega
producers risks running aground before it starts due to high
costs and poor quality of ore. Instead, overseas suppliers may
end up shipping more to their top market.
For two decades, China has been trying to reduce its
reliance on iron ore supplied by top producers Vale,
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton without much
success because the price of the ore it produces is higher.
These global miners are boosting output to capture more of
the Chinese market through massive expansion schemes to increase
their dominance. BHP on Wednesday lifted its annual iron ore
production guidance to 217 million tonnes, while Rio Tinto is
close to mining 300 million tonnes a year and Brazil's Vale is
targeting more than 360 million tonnes.
In an effort to make its own iron ore mining more efficient,
China, which buys more than two thirds of the world's iron ore,
is drafting a plan to create six to eight domestic iron ore
miners by 2025, each with an annual capacity of more than 30
million tonnes, state news agency Xinhua has reported.
Beijing wants Anshan Iron & Steel Group, a steelmaker with
its own iron ore mines, and the Metallurgical Mines' Association
of China (MMAC) to lead the plan. A draft is expected by year
end to be submitted to the State Council for approval.
However, combined production would at best amount to only a
third of total demand, making a target to cut imports to below
half of China's requirement within 10 years look impossible and
suggests big global miners may have to ship even more.
While Chinese iron ore production continues to grow every
year, the low quality of the ore is forcing miners to dig deeper
and bloating costs even more.
"The only way for the new integrated miners to compete
against top miners is if they can slash their costs, but I do
not expect this can happen," said a senior official at a
medium-sized Chinese miner with annual output of 2-3 million
tonnes.
"Chinese resources require deeper and deeper digging, and
grades are falling, meaning both mining and beneficiation
(crushing and separating ore) costs are increasing," said the
official, who declined to be named due to a company policy of
not speaking to media.
The average iron content of ore in China fell to 21.5
percent last year from 31.2 percent 10 years earlier, said Pan
Guocheng, chief executive of China Hanking Holdings Ltd
, a privately owned mainland miner.
In contrast, iron content for most Australian and Brazilian
ore tops 57 percent. This lifts the average cost for Chinese
miners to $105 a tonne, with some spending as much as $140,
compared with $60-$65 including delivery for Australian and
Brazilian ores, according to MMAC.
CLOSING MINES
If the iron ore price drops below $100, then 40-50 percent
of Chinese miners could close their mines and cut output by
about 150 million tonnes, Pan said at a conference in February.
At around $117 a tonne currently, iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI
has lost nearly 13 percent of its value this year and is down
about 40 percent from a peak of almost $200 in February 2011.
Since 2003, China has also urged its steelmakers to cut
their dependence on Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP by investing in new
mines globally, with the aim of sourcing at least 40 percent of
imports from China-owned projects. However, with high costs and
weaker prices, projects have struggled to get off the ground.
A 25 percent tax on sales is another disincentive for
Chinese miners, while Australian and Brazilian miners are taxed
at a rate of only 4-5 percent.
China's iron ore output rose 4 percent to 183.3 million
tonnes in the first two months, slowing from 13.5 percent growth
in the same period last year, official data showed.
More stringent environmental protection measures targeting
China's highly polluting steel sector are also forcing mills to
look for higher-grade imported iron ore.
Jeffrey Landsberg, managing director of U.S.-based Commodore
Research & Consultancy, said low spot iron ore prices, driven by
ongoing production expansions, would continue to tip the market
in favour of the big foreign suppliers.
"We anticipate that low iron ore prices will continue to put
pressure on iron ore production growth in China this year, and
that Chinese iron ore import growth will finish the year well
above Chinese iron ore production growth," he said.
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ed Davies)