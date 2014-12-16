(In penultimate paragraph corrects 'million' to 'billion', as
well as year-to-date pct change to 'up 4.8 percent', not 'down
7.5 percent')
BEIJING Dec 16 China's iron ore output plunged
7.5 percent in November from a year ago to 128.18 million
tonnes, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday,
largely as a result of mandatory industry closures in northern
China during the month.
China ordered hundreds of steel mills and mining operations
across northern China to suspend operations in early November in
order to cut air pollution during the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation summit in Beijing.
China's biggest steelmaking and iron ore producing province
of Hebei, which was hit the hardest by the APEC measures, saw
its iron ore output fall 17.6 percent compared to the same
period last year, and 9.9 percent on the month.
China, as the world's top steel producer, is the world's top
consumer of iron ore and accounts for 60 percent of global
seaborne trade.
National iron ore production dropped 4.9 percent compared to
October, and was also hurt by plunging prices, which have driven
some high-cost producers out of the market.
Prices of the commodity have plunged around 50 percent this
year as a result of weakening Chinese demand growth and a huge
increase in supplies.
Big global miners have been counting on a big drop in
Chinese production in order to support prices, but many local
miners are owned by large state steelmakers and are not directly
affected by price adjustments.
Total output over January to November reached 1.386 billion
tonnes, up 4.8 percent compared to the same period of 2013.
Imports rose 13.4 percent over the 11 months to 846 million
tonnes.
China does not adjust its data to account for the iron
content of its raw ores. According to estimates from global
miner BHP Billiton , Chinese output this year is
likely to stand at 240-250 million tonnes when adjusted to 62
percent grades, down from 340 million tonnes last year.
