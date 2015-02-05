BEIJING Feb 5 About a third of China's iron ore
mines have halted production and this could rise as high as 45
percent by the end of the year if the price of the steelmaking
raw material stays below $70 a tonne, a local mining executive
said on Thursday.
"I think this is going to get worse and worse," Pan
Guocheng, president of the China Hanking Group, told an industry
conference in Beijing.
Pan said about a third of China's miners had stopped
production by January, with current production at about 70
percent of total capacity.
According to Morgan Stanley, 52 million tonnes of Chinese
output was eliminated last year, taking the county's total
production last year to about 345 million tonnes.
The China Iron & Steel Association said China's iron ore
supply is likely to fall by 70 million tonnes this year and
imports rise 7.1 percent to reach 1 billion tonnes for the first
time.
A controversial strategy by mining giants Vale,
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to
saturate the Chinese market with imported ore to drive out local
miners has driven prices down by more than half in the last
year.
China has a large number of small private iron ore mines
with low efficiency, making them uncompetitive compared with top
miners. State-owned iron ore miners are likely to be more
resilient due to their lower cost and a desire to maintain
employment.
"There has been a clear split between state-owned and
private mines. The private guys are out to make a quick buck and
have shut down very quickly. The state ones are not so elastic,"
Ian Roper, commodity strategist of CLSA told the conference.
Some private operators are surviving by concentrating their
ore and selling it for higher prices, Pan told Reuters.
The average grade of China's domestic iron ore fell to 20.7
percent last year from 31.2 percent in 2013 and average costs
rose about 4 percent from 600 yuan ($96) a tonne a year ago, he
said.
Chinese iron ore concentrate output fell 5 percent to 299
million tonnes last year, much lower than the peak level of 369
million tonnes in 2007, he added.
Pan expected China's import dependency ratio to rise to
about 81 percent by 2017, and CISA sees imports taken by
Australia and Brazil will grow to more than 80 percent this year
from 77 percent in 2014.
A Reuters poll forecast that average benchmark 62-percent
grade prices would fall to $68 a tonne this year, down from $97
in 2014, and slip further to $65 in 2016. Spot iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI in Asia was quoted at $61.40 a tonne on
Wednesday.
($1 = 6.2531 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI;
Editing by Richard Pullin)