* Domestic steel mills already joined new platform
* Financial institutions, derivatives not allowed
* China "hopes" foreign miners will participate at later
stage
(Adds analyst quotes)
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Jan 16 China launched its first
physical iron ore trading platform on Monday in the latest move
by the world's biggest iron ore consumer to strengthen its
pricing power over a raw material long dominated by giant
foreign suppliers.
The China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX)
launched the online platform together with the China Iron &
Steel Association (CISA) and the China Chamber of Commerce of
Metals Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters.
CBMX also launched a new index based on completed
transactions rather than offer prices, and said the system would
better reflect actual supply and demand and eliminate the
effects of speculation and manipulation.
China has long believed that its position as the world's
biggest iron ore consumer entitles it to a bigger say on prices,
and the new platform is its latest move to wrest control from
the big three global miners, Vale, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto , which between
them control three quarters of global seaborne ore supplies.
"Monopoly practices and price manipulations have a massive
impact on current iron ore prices and have also inflicted fatal
harm on Chinese steel enterprises," said Wang Xiaoqi, deputy
chairman of CISA.
"We feel it is necessary to set up this platform in China
because about 60-70 percent of our iron ore is imported and 100
percent of the spot market volumes are in China -- putting it in
China is the most rational," he told reporters.
The platform will also attempt to provide a domestic rival
to the GlobalOre trading exchange backed by mining giant BHP
Billiton and based in Singapore.
"Currently, (domestic) steel companies are willing to
establish contact with the GlobalOre platform -- this is not a
problem, but as we are still developing our own platform we have
requested them not to sign any contracts yet," Wang said.
Unlike rivals, trade in iron ore derivatives such as swaps
and futures will not be permitted in order to "better reflect
the price based on actual supply and demand", he said.
The exchange earlier said banks and financial organizations
would not be allowed to participate in a bid to stem
speculation.
China's major steel mills -- Baosteel, Hebei Steel, Wuhan
Steel, Shougang and Angang -- as well as large iron ore traders
including China Minmetals and Sinosteel have already agreed to
become sponsor members of the platform.
However, none of the major foreign iron ore suppliers have
yet become members, Wang said.
"We welcome them to take part -- this is a global, open
platform," he said. "This platform is currently only at the
launch stage, and we already have domestic and foreign steel
firms starting to express interest."
Traders were sceptical about the new platform, saying that
unless China offers incentives like rebates on value-added tax,
they were unlikely to move away from systems now in use.
Global miners normally email prospective buyers whenever
they are selling cargoes via tenders in the spot market, a
system deemed efficient and free of brokering fees.
"Whether it will replace the current system to become a
centralised platform, I don't see that happening because the
current system works fine," said a physical iron ore trader in
Singapore.
"FINANCIALISATION"
China's struggling steel sector imported a record 686
million tonnes of iron ore last year, up 10.9 percent from 2010,
and prices during the first 11 months of 2011 were nearly $40
higher than the previous year's average.
CISA has blamed the foreign "monopoly" miners for the surge
in costs. It has also sought to resist the growing use of index
pricing and what it calls the "financialisation" of the iron ore
sector, favouring a return to more long-term contract pricing.
In May 2009, a number of large private traders set up
China's first non-official iron ore trading platform in the port
city of Rizhao and also planned to publish the country's first
iron ore index.
But CISA soon shut the centre down, saying it would introduce
speculation and destabilise the "benchmark" mechanism then used
to set annual iron ore contract prices through negotiations
between major buyers and suppliers.
Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto angered China by ditching
the benchmark in 2010, switching instead to an index-based
system in which contract prices are adjusted every three months.
While CISA finally ended its resistance to the new quarterly
system last year, it remains suspicious, saying foreign indexes
do not reflect the true state of the market.
CISA set up its own homegrown index last year, but it has
struggled to establish itself in the face of more established
gauges compiled by Platts, Metal Bulletin and The Steel Index.
Wang said there was no conflict between CISA's own index and
the one launched by CBMX.
"In the future, CISA's price index will further improve by
compiling the prices and information from this platform," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Manolo
Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan
Hopfner)