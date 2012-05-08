* China's CBMX says three cargoes sold via platform
* Traders says volumes need to rise to draw market interest
* Platform is part of China's aim to have more say over
prices
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, May 8 An Australian cargo
was among three sold via China's first physical iron ore
platform on Tuesday, a promising start for the electronic
trading system, although traders say volumes must rise before
the bourse can create price benchmarks.
The platform, run by state-owned China Beijing International
Mining Exchange (CBMX), is the boldest effort so far by the
world's top iron ore buyer to determine pricing, an area it
believes has long been dominated by global miners Rio Tinto
, Vale and BHP Billiton.
The exchange said 165,000 tonnes of Australian 61.5-percent
grade Pilbara iron ore was sold via the platform at $145 a
tonne, including freight cost, which traders said was on par
with current market levels.
Another 20,000 tonnes of Brazilian 65-percent grade Carajas
fines stockpiled at a Chinese port were also sold at 1,080 yuan
per tonne. A Shanghai-based trader said that translates to about
$153 a tonne, or $3 less than a previous market deal for a
similar grade.
A third cargo, with 57,000 tonnes of 54-grade fines, was
sold at $102 per tonne, the bourse said.
Outside the platform, traders said they had not seen any
deals in the open spot market where some Indian low-grade
cargoes are still on offer.
"It's heartening to see such support coming from buyers and
sellers who are willing to do trades through the screen," said a
trader in Hong Kong.
"However, participants are worried about counterparty risk
and more importantly how active are Rio, Vale, BHP going to
commit through this platform."
STEEP FEE
The exchange currently has 138 members, including the big
three miners and top Chinese steelmakers Baosteel, Hebei Steel
and Wuhan Steel.
CBMX charges a commission fee for both buyers and sellers of
0.125 yuan or $0.02 per tonne, which most traders, used to
fee-free deals, find steep.
"It's quite expensive. But it all comes down to the volumes
it can attract. If it gets enough liquidity, then players will
be obliged to join," said a trader in Singapore.
The exchange believes it will only realise its price
discovery function when its annual trade volume hits 100 million
tonnes or even 200 million tonnes, according to a senior
executive of CBMX who declined to be named as he was not
authorised to talk to the media.
China's steel sector imported a record 686 million tonnes of
iron ore last year, up 11 percent from 2010, but a slower
economy this year was expected to cut import growth to
single-digit levels.
China Railway Materials Import & Export Co Ltd, which trades
around 20 million tonnes of iron ore annually, expects to shift
around 30 percent of its spot iron ore trades to the platform
this year.
"We don't plan to transfer all our material to the platform,
but we can try as much as possible," said Xue Xiaolin, the
company's general manager.