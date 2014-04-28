CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed: Veresen soars, Home Capital slumps
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.
BEIJING, April 28 China's banking regulator has urged local authorities and banks to step up an investigation into iron ore financing deals in a bid to minimize default risks, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
News of the probe helped drive down iron ore futures by nearly 5 percent in Monday trade.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI, Xie Heng, Li Ran, Zhao Hongmei and David Stanway in BEIJING)
May 1 U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.