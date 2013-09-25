QINGDAO, China, Sept 25 Chinese steel mills
should reduce their purchases from long-term contracts and
switch to spot iron ore trading platforms in order to reduce
their exposure to index price manipulation, a senior official
with the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said.
Wang Xiaoqi, CISA's vice-chairman, said big miners were
reducing volumes sold by tender in order to push up global index
prices.
"The miners are only offering very small amounts by tender
in order to influence prices and this is not fair towards
long-term contracts," he said at an iron ore conference in
Qingdao.
Wang urged iron ore suppliers to release more ore to sell on
the platforms, noting it could set the benchmark price for the
whole industry if the daily transaction volume reached
7,000-8,000 tonnes per day.
China has been trying to encourage more trade at the
domestic China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX) but
trading on their platform has remained relatively low.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Paul
Tait)