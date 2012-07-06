BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
SHANGHAI, July 6 Table shows iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) Origin (mln T) Total 97.76 +0.98 Australia 42.31 +1.9 Brazil 24.33 -0.6 India 9.31 -1.4 Source: Mysteel For previous stockpile reports, please click For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
NEW DELHI, June 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, after farmer strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of Madhya Pradesh raised fears of lower supply.