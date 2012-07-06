SHANGHAI, July 6 Table shows iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) Origin (mln T) Total 97.76 +0.98 Australia 42.31 +1.9 Brazil 24.33 -0.6 India 9.31 -1.4 Source: Mysteel For previous stockpile reports, please click For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Kim Coghill)