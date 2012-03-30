SHANGHAI, March 30 The following table shows iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of origin Stockpiles (mln T) Change (%) Total 98.02 -0.43 Australia 41.24 -0.27 Brazil 26.03 +0.04 India 9.68 -5.38 Source: Mysteel For previous stockpile reports, please click For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)