BEIJING, March 9 Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 1.2 percent this week to end at 99.93 million tonnes, the first increase in more than a month, according to industry consultancy Mysteel. Stocks from all the three major supplier countries -- Australia, Brazil and India -- increased over the week. Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) origin (mln T) Total 99.93 +1.2 Australia 41.12 +1.0 Brazil 27.26 +2.6 India 10.13 +0.6 Source: Mysteel For previous stockpile reports, please click For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)