BEIJING, March 9 Inventories of imported
iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 1.2 percent this week to
end at 99.93 million tonnes, the first increase in more than a
month, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.
Stocks from all the three major supplier countries --
Australia, Brazil and India -- increased over the week.
Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements
in the last seven days.
Country of Stockpiles Change (%)
origin (mln T)
Total 99.93 +1.2
Australia 41.12 +1.0
Brazil 27.26 +2.6
India 10.13 +0.6
Source: Mysteel
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)