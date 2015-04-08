BEIJING, April 8 China is drawing up plans to
subsidise its struggling iron ore sector, official media
reported on Wednesday, with many high-cost mines forced to shut
as a result of a collapse in global prices.
China, the world's biggest steel producer, has long been
worried by its growing dependence on foreign miners and has
tried to maintain a level of self-sufficiency in the key raw
material, but its mines have been unable to compete with massive
low-cost producers in Australia and Brazil.
The Shanghai Securities News said on its website that the
state would soon publish new policies aimed at providing
financial support to China's iron ore mining sector. It did not
provide further details.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have fallen around 60 percent
since last year after a concerted effort by major producers to
expand output and boost market share. The glut has been
compounded by an economic slowdown in China, by far the world's
biggest consumer.
According to data from the Metallurgical Mines Association
of China (MMAC), around three quarters of China's iron ore mines
were making losses in 2014 as a result of the price slump, and
many smaller producers have already halted operations.
An industry official said earlier this month that China had
agreed in principle to cut the tax burden on domestic iron ore
miners, which is currently much higher than in Australia, which
supplies more than 60 percent of China's imports.
Apparent consumption of domestic iron ore fell more than a
third to 205.86 million tonnes last year, according to industry
consultancy Custeel. China's import dependency last year rose
9.7 percentage points to 78.5 percent, according to the China
Iron and Steel Association.
Global miners such as Brazil's Vale and
Australia's Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
have mapped out a 7-year plan to add 430 million
tonnes of new supply onto the sea-borne market by 2020.
The miners were banking on sustained steel demand growth in
China, especially in the less developed central and western
regions, but Chinese steel production could already have peaked,
a senior industry official said this week.
"China's peak steel consumption is probably right now," Dai
Zhihao, president of the Baoshan Iron and Steel Corp
, told the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)