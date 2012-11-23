* China looking at cutting 25 pct tax by up to half
* Move may lead to lower iron ore prices
* Plan may be opposed given potential revenue loss
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 23 A proposed tax cut by
China for its iron ore miners could lead to lower prices of the
raw material, but it is unlikely to reduce imports by the
world's top buyer as it does little to improve the
competitiveness of domestic producers.
China may also face strong opposition to the plan to drop
the total tax rate for local iron ore miners to 10-15 percent
from 25 percent because of the potential revenue loss for local
governments, industry officials and analysts say.
China is the world's biggest producer of the raw material,
with an annual output of more than 1 billion tonnes. But the low
quality of its iron ore means it relies heavily on imports.
It buys about two-thirds of globally traded iron ore, with
this year's imports of the steelmaking raw material expected to
top last year's record 686 million tonnes.
The proposed tax cut will "not make one iota of difference"
in China's iron ore imports, said Rory MacDonald, an iron ore
broker at Freight Investor Services (FIS).
Other analysts agreed, saying the move to cut taxes would
also not change China's status as one of the world's most
expensive iron ore producers.
"Given China's place at the top of the global cost curve,
reducing cost support through lower taxes will only mean that
prices fall, leaving the domestic producers in the same position
as before the tax cuts," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst
with Macquarie in Shanghai.
Production cost will be cut by $12 per tonne at the top of
the curve if the overall tax rate is chopped to 10 percent,
Train said.
Chinese miners, whose margins have been squeezed by higher
energy, labour and environmental costs, spend between $90-$130
to produce a tonne of iron ore, compared to $30-$50 per tonne
for big producers in Australia and Brazil.
"It's just a retrospective nod by the government to lighten
their load a bit after what's been a tough year and a half. I
don't see them passing it on to pricing, they'll embrace it
potentially to widen profit margins," FIS' MacDonald said.
MORE VULNERABLE TO PRICE VOLATILITIES
A forecast drop in global iron ore prices over the next
three years as top overseas miners ramp up output while
Beijing's steel output growth slows will also negate any benefit
from China's planned tax cut.
Even with iron ore prices unlikely to return to record
levels of near $200 per tonne reached last year, the still big
margins enjoyed by low-cost producers Vale, Rio Tinto
<RIO.AX RIO.L> and BHP Billiton mean they can
go ahead with plans to boost output, although they are holding
off on longer-term strategies.
"I don't think China can cut reliance on seaborne supplies
priced off spot indices by growing its domestic iron ore
industry. It only can really achieve a decrease in reliance on
seaborne supplies by purchasing mining assets overseas and
shipping the material back home," said FIS' MacDonald.
With thinner margins, Chinese miners are also more
vulnerable to price volatilities than their overseas rivals.
Some of them have been forced to shut in recent months when
prices slumped to three-year lows below $87 a tonne . Prices have since rebounded to around $120.
Still, with local governments already struggling with
falling revenues on a slower economy, there are doubts on
whether the tax cuts could be rolled out.
"There are various taxes and many parties are involved. It's
still hard to predict which tax could be cut, which not," said
an official from industry group China Iron and Steel Association
who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to
media.
"However, they may have to make compromises eventually if
local mines are not able to maintain business."