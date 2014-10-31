DUBAI Oct 31 A tie-up between Malaysian and
Hong Kong asset managers aims to market Islamic funds in
mainland China, helping expand sharia-compliant investment
products outside the industry's core centres in southeast Asia
and the Middle East.
The asset management arm of Malayan Banking Bhd
and Hong Kong-based Bosera International will jointly develop
Islamic investment products, Nor' Azamin Salleh, chief executive
of Maybank Asset Management Group Bhd, told Reuters.
The first fund under the agreement will invest in Chinese
and Asian stocks; it will be a Malaysia-domiciled fund
registered in Hong Kong via a mutual recognition agreement
already in place between the two countries, Salleh said.
"We are doing the necessary for the fund to be launched and
announced in the first quarter of 2015."
Bosera is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenzhen-based Bosera
Asset Management, one of the country's largest asset managers,
which says it has over $30 billion of assets under management.
Bosera will promote the fund to retail clients, including an
estimated 23 million Muslims in China.
"We are catering our funds to meet international appeal in
the region through our presence, thus we are open to cross-
listing of funds which we think are suitable," said Salleh.
Until recently there has been little Islamic finance
activity in China, although this is changing after Hong Kong's
issue of a $1 billion debut Islamic bond in September.
Regulators from Hong Kong and Malaysia held a joint seminar
on Islamic investment funds in June. That month, RHB Asset
Management, the investment arm of Malaysia's RHB Capital
, launched its first Islamic fund in Hong Kong.
Maybank Asset Management has also launched its first U.S.
dollar-denominated Islamic fund, aiming to distribute the fund
overseas.
Islamic fund managers screen their portfolios according to
religious guidelines such as bans on tobacco, alcohol and
gambling, in much the same way as socially responsible funds.
