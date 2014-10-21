UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
(Corrects ownership of Jaguar Land Rover in the first paragraph)
CHANGSHU, China Oct 21 British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Ltd, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata group, expects its China sales to grow 20 percent this year, Greater China head Bob Grace said on Tuesday.
The target compares with a rise of around 40 percent last year which Grace partly attributed to a larger base of comparison.
Grace was speaking with reporters in the eastern Chinese city of Changshu, where Jaguar Land Rover's first overseas factory is beginning production. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.