CHANGSHU, China Oct 21 British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Ltd, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata group, expects its China sales to grow 20 percent this year, Greater China head Bob Grace said on Tuesday.

The target compares with a rise of around 40 percent last year which Grace partly attributed to a larger base of comparison.

