China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, in Beijing November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was a step forward in repairing their soured bilateral ties, and was a summit desired by many Asia Pacific nations.

Abe told reporters that he agreed with Xi to start preparations for a maritime crisis mechanism.

The meeting between Abe and Xi, which took place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, came three days after the two countries agreed to work on improving ties and signalled willingness to put their rival claims over disputed islands on the back burner.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)