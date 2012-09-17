UPDATE 2-Rising Middle East tensions, tightening supplies push up oil prices
* Tension rises as several Arab states cut off ties with Qatar (Adds detail, updates prices)
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese electronics maker Canon Inc is set to suspend operations at three of its four plants in China on Monday and Tuesday following huge anti-Japanese protests in China, Japanese media reported on Monday.
Canon will halt production lines at its laser printer factory in Guangdong, a digital camera factory in Guangdong, and a copier plant in Jiangsu, Japanese media reported.
* Tension rises as several Arab states cut off ties with Qatar (Adds detail, updates prices)
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt announced the closure of its airspace and seaports for all Qatari transportation to protect its national security, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.