* Term premiums of around $123/T proposed by Japan smelters
for 2014
* High term premium reflects market conditions - Japan PPC
official
* Codelco may ask $130-$150/T premium after Japan proposal -
trader
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Sept 25 Japanese copper smelters have
proposed a 45 percent rise in the premiums they want to charge
Chinese end-users for term deliveries next year, reflecting
strong spot premiums and expectations of rising demand and tight
supplies.
The buyers of refined copper have been asked to pay premiums
of around $123 per tonne for 2014 term deliveries against
premiums of around $85 negotiated for 2013, said sources who are
purchasers of the metal in China. The premiums are usually
finalized after negotiations.
The proposed premiums, which are paid in addition to the
London Metal Exchange copper prices, are lower than some
Chinese buyers had expected and are expected to be accepted by
them.
They could result in Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper
producer, asking for $130-$150 premiums from the Chinese buyers,
according to a trader.
"(The Japanese) have asked us to pay $123 term premium for
2014," a purchasing manager at a large end-user of refined
copper in China said, who received the offer late on Tuesday.
He added that the Japanese expected copper demand in Japan
and some developed countries to rise and supplies in the global
copper market to stay tight next year, which encouraged them to
ask for the higher term premium for 2014.
A senior official at Japan's biggest copper smelter, Pan
Pacific Copper, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, said the
company had offered the $123 premium to China this week and the
rise was to reflect current market conditions.
The proposed premium is lower than current spot premiums in
Shanghai of about $180-$190 per tonne.
Spot premiums for imported refined copper in Shanghai hit
four-year highs of about $200 per tonne in late June and August
after onshore copper supplies fell and importers boosted orders
for spot metal. In August 2012, spot premiums were just $50-$80.
"Premium of $123 should be well received by the Chinese
since spot premiums are high currently," a Shanghai-based trader
at an international trading firm said, adding that the Japanese
had been expected to ask $140-$150 premium for 2014.
"Given the Japanese offer, Codelco may ask term premium of
$130-$150 for 2014," the trader added.
Codelco term premiums typically are used as the benchmark in
Asia. The firm and Chinese buyers agreed 2013 premiums of about
$98 per tonne in November last year.
The purchasing manager said his firm was considering
increasing term orders for Japanese copper imports because its
production would rise next year.
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)