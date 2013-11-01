TOKYO Nov 1 Pan Pacific Copper, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, set 2014 copper premiums for Chinese buyers mostly at $123, up 45 percent from this year, a spokesman at the company said on Friday.

Japanese copper smelters earlier proposed the 45 percent rise in the premiums they charge Chinese end-users for term deliveries to reflect strong spot premiums and expectations of rising demand and tight supplies. (Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Himani Sarkar)