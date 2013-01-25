Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
BEIJING A Japanese envoy to Beijing said on Friday that he believed tensions with China over a group of uninhabited islands could be resolved, after meeting China's president-in-waiting Xi Jinping.
Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of New Komeito, the junior partner in Japan's ruling coalition, said Japan will look at the "big picture" in dialogue to resolve territorial disputes with China. He said he did not directly discuss the islands issue with Xi.
He also said he delivered a letter to Xi from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Tensions over the islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, have flared in recent months, dragging down bilateral ties. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; editing by Jonathan Standing)
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
HAVANA Cuba and the United States have dramatically reduced the rate of human trafficking since reaching a landmark accord in January but risk losing those gains if the two neighbours fail to resume high-level talks, Cuban Interior Ministry officials said in an exclusive interview.