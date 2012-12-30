BEIJING Dec 30 Japan's coastguard detained a
Chinese fishing boat within Japanese waters on Sunday evening,
China's Xinhua news agency said, citing the Chinese consulate
general in Fukuoka, a city in southwestern Japan.
The captain of the boat, registered in the southeastern
Chinese province of Fujian, and two crew members have been
brought to the southern Japanese city of Kagoshima for
questioning, Xinhua said.
It said the captain had admitted he was in Japanese waters.
The incident comes just months after anti-Japanese protests
erupted in many Chinese cities over disputed islands near
Taiwan, known as the Diaoyu in Chinese and Senkaku in Japanese.
Those tensions have cooled but could flare up if stoked by
nationalists on either side.
A spokesperson for the Japanese embassy in Beijing could not
be reached for comment late on Sunday evening.
The Chinese fishing fleet tends to range far into the waters
east of China to offset depleted stocks closer to shore.
