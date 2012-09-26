GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
BEIJING, Sept 26 Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi stressed his country's claim to disputed islands with his Japanese counterpart, Koichiro Gemba, in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua's brief report said Yang reiterated China's "solemn position on the issue of Diaoyu Islands, which have been China's sacred territory since ancient times".
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
PARIS, June 6 French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.