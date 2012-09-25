BEIJING, Sept 25 China will not tolerate any
violations of its sovereignty, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang
Zhijun told his Japanese counterpart on Tuesday as the two met
in a bid to ease tensions over a territorial dispute.
"China will never tolerate any unilateral actions by Japan
that harm Chinese territorial sovereignty," Zhang told Japanese
Vice Foreign Minister Chikao Kawai in Beijing, according to a
statement posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.
"Japan must banish illusions, undertake searching reflection
and use concrete actions to amend its errors, returning to the
consensus and understandings reached between our two countries'
leaders," Zhang said.
Zhang called the Japanese government's purchase of the
islands "a grave trampling on historical facts and international
jurisprudence".
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply this month
after Japan bought a group of uninhabited East China Sea
islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, from their
private owner, sparking anti-Japanese protests across China.