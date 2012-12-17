BEIJING Dec 17 China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it hopes Japan can appropriately deal with existing problems in Sino-Japanese relations, after Japan's next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said a group of disputed islands are Japanese territory.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing.

Abe, 58, has been talking tough in a row with China over uninhabited isles in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

When asked about Abe's comment, Hua repeated that the islands are Chinese territory.