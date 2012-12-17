BEIJING Dec 17 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Monday that it hopes Japan can appropriately deal with existing
problems in Sino-Japanese relations, after Japan's next prime
minister, Shinzo Abe, said a group of disputed islands are
Japanese territory.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a
daily news briefing.
Abe, 58, has been talking tough in a row with China over
uninhabited isles in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in
Japan and Diaoyu in China.
When asked about Abe's comment, Hua repeated that the
islands are Chinese territory.