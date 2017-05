(Corrects to remove typo in organisation name in second paragraph)

ULAANBAATAR, July 15 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that a summit of Asian and European leaders must address North Korea and South China Sea among other issues.

Abe was speaking during the summit, known as ASEM, in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)