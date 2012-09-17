By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 Some Japanese firms have
temporarily shut factories and shops in China after angry
protests over a territorial dispute, with Chinese state media
warning on Monday that Japan could suffer another "lost decade"
if trade ties sour.
The volley of warnings from Chinese officials and papers
came after a weekend of protests across dozens of cities, some
violent. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda urged Beijing to
ensure Japan's people and property were protected.
The Japanese government is warning its citizens about
large-scale protests in China on Tuesday, when China marks its
official memorial day for Japan's war-time occupation of parts
of China.
"I'm not going out today and I've asked my Chinese boyfriend
to be with me all day tomorrow," said Sayo Morimoto, a
29-year-old Japanese graduate student at a university in
Shenzhen.
The ruling Chinese Communist Party, which rarely allows
street protests, opened the door to the display of public anger
after Japan's decision last week to buy disputed East China Sea
islands, which Tokyo calls the Senkaku and Beijing calls the
Diaoyu, from a private Japanese owner.
Beijing called that a severe violation of its sovereignty
and the dispute has triggered a wave of nationalist ire that the
Chinese government has sought to both channel and contain.
The overseas edition of the People's Daily, the main
newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, warned that Beijing
could resort to economic retaliation if the dispute festers,
threatening enduring repercussions for Japan.
"How could be it be that Japan wants another lost decade,
and could even be prepared to go back by two decades," said a
front-page editorial in the newspaper. China "has always been
extremely cautious about playing the economic card", it said.
"But in struggles concerning territorial sovereignty, if
Japan continues its provocations, then China will take up the
battle," the paper said.
Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba told reporters on
Monday that Tokyo and Washington agree the disputed East China
Sea islets claimed by Japan and China are covered by the
Japan-U.S. security treaty.
"I did not bring up the topic today, but it is mutually
understood between Japan and the United States that (the
islands) are covered by the treaty," he said after meeting U.S.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in Tokyo.
ECONOMIC BLOW
Last week, a Chinese commerce official warned that the
quarrel could spill over into economic ties.
Already, however, major Japanese corporations have been
bruised by the tensions and resulting protests. A catalogue of
temporary closures has underscored the risk of the political
dispute wounding economic ties.
Japanese media reports said companies were temporarily
curbing operations and cutting travel in China.
Canon Inc will stop production at three of its four
Chinese factories on Monday and Tuesday, citing concerns over
employees' safety. Panasonic Corp has taken similar
steps at its plants in China.
Toyota Motor Corp said it is tallying losses from
the violence, including a suspected arson attack on a dealership
in eastern China's Shandong province.
All Nippon Airways Co reported a rise in
cancellations on Japan-bound flights from China.
At the weekend, Chinese demonstrators looted shops and
attacked Japanese cars and restaurants in at least five cities.
Protesters also broke into Japanese-run factories in eastern
Qingdao on Saturday, according to the Japanese broadcaster NHK.
Qingdao police announced on the Internet on Monday that they
have arrested a number of people suspected of "disrupting social
order" during the protests, apparently referring to the attacks
on Japanese-operated factories and shops there.
Japanese expats in China said there was a growing concern
over their personal safety. Many Japanese schools across China,
including Beijing and Shanghai, have cancelled classes because
of the heat up in the protests.