* Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Panasonic, Canon among those
stopping production
* China warns on trade ties; Japan businesses suspend work
* U.S. Defense Secretary Panetta urges restraint
By Kazunori Takada and Chris Buckley
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 17 Some major Japanese
brandname firms announced factory shutdowns in China on Monday
and urged expatriates to stay indoors ahead of what could be
more angry protests over a territorial dispute between Asia's
two biggest economies.
China's worst outbreak of anti-Japan sentiment in decades
led to weekend demonstrations and violent attacks on well-known
Japanese businesses such as car makers Toyota and Honda, forcing
frightened Japanese into hiding and prompting Chinese state
media to warn that trade relations could now be in jeopardy.
Another outbreak of anti-Japan sentiment is expected across
China on Tuesday, the anniversary of Japan's 1931 occupation of
parts of mainland China.
"I'm not going out today and I've asked my Chinese boyfriend
to be with me all day tomorrow," said Sayo Morimoto, a
29-year-old Japanese graduate student at a university in
Shenzhen.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said the
government would protect Japanese firms and citizens and called
for protesters to obey the law.
"The gravely destructive consequences of Japan's illegal
purchase of the Diaoyu Islands are steadily emerging, and the
responsibility for this should be born by Japan," he told a
daily news briefing. The islands, called the Senkaku by Japan
and Diaoyu by China.
China and Japan, which generated two-way trade of $345
billion last year, are arguing over the uninhabited islets in
the East China Sea, a long-standing dispute that erupted last
week when the Japanese government decided to buy some of them
from a private Japanese owner.
In response, China sent six surveillance ships to the area,
which contains potentially large gas reserves. On Monday, a
flotilla of around 1,000 Chinese fishing boats was sailing for
the islands.
The weekend protests mainly targeted Japanese diplomatic
missions but also shops, restaurants and car dealerships in at
least five cities. Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co
said arsonists had badly damaged their stores in the
eastern port city of Qingdao at the weekend.
Toyota said its factories and offices were operating as
normal on Monday and that it had not ordered its Japanese
employees home.
Honda said it would suspend production in China starting on
Tuesday for two days. Fast Retailing Co, Asia's largest
apparel retailer, said it had closed some of its Uniqlo outlets
in China and may close yet more.
Japan's top general retailer, Seven & I Holdings,
said it would close 13 Ito Yokado supermarkets and 198 "7-11"
convenience stores in China on Tuesday, while Sony Corp
is discouraging non-essential travel to China.
Mazda Motor Corp will halt production at its
Nanjing factory, which it jointly operates with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Ford Motor Co,
for four days. Nissan Motor Co suspended China
production for two days, starting Monday, sources said.
"I want to leave," said a Nissan executive, who declined to
be named, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. "Protests
near my home were horrifying over the weekend."
Electronics group Panasonic said one of its plants
had been sabotaged by Chinese workers and would remain closed
through Tuesday.
Canon Inc will stop production at three of its four
Chinese factories on Tuesday, Japanese media reports said, while
All Nippon Airways Co reported a rise in cancellations
on Japan-bound flights from China.
The dispute also hit the shares of Hong Kong-listed Japanese
retailers on Monday, with department store operator Aeon Stores
(Hong Kong) Co Ltd falling to a seven-month low.
"All Japan-related shares are under selling pressure,"
said Andrew To, a research director from Emperor Capital.
Japan warned its citizens about large-scale protests in
China on Tuesday. Many Japanese schools across China, including
in Beijing and Shanghai, have cancelled classes this week.
U.S. SAYS NOT TAKING SIDES
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who met visiting
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Monday, urged Beijing to
ensure Japan's people and property were protected.
Panetta said the United States would stand by its security
treaty obligations to Japan but not take sides in the row, and
urged calm and restraint on both sides.
The overseas edition of the People's Daily, the main
newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, warned that Beijing
could resort to economic retaliation if the dispute festers.
"How could it be that Japan wants another lost decade, and
could even be prepared to go back by two decades?" asked a
front-page editorial. China "has always been extremely cautious
about playing the economic card", it said.
"But in struggles concerning territorial sovereignty, if
Japan continues its provocations, then China will take up the
battle."
China is Japan's biggest trade partner and Japan is China's
third largest. Any harm to business and investment ties would be
bad for both economies at a time when China faces a slowdown.
Qingdao police said they had arrested a number of people
suspected of "disrupting social order" during the protests,
apparently referring to the attacks on Japanese-operated
factories and shops there.
In Shanghai, home to China's biggest Japanese expatriate
population of 56,000, one expat said his family as well as other
Japanese customers had been chased out of a Japanese restaurant
on Sunday by protesters near the Japanese consulate.
Guangzhou police said on their official microblog that they
had detained 11 people for smashing up a Japanese-brand car,
shop windows and billboards on Sunday.