BEIJING/TOKYO Oct 11 China's foreign minister
on Thursday defended the withdrawal of its senior delegates from
the International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo as "completely
appropriate" although the head of the multilateral organisation
said they would "lose out".
China's delegation is being led by the Vice Finance Minister
Zhu Guangyao and the vice head of the central bank, Yi Gang,
instead of their bosses, in what appears to be a snub to Japan
as host of the IMF and World Bank meetings this week.
Japan is hosting the gathering for the first time in nearly
half a century and about 20,000 people are expected to attend
the events, which end on Sunday, making it one of the world's
largest international conferences.
The head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, said she hoped the
world's second- and third-largest economies could resolve their
differences "harmoniously and expeditiously".
"I think they lose out by not attending the meeting," she
said of the Chinese officials. "And they will be missing
something great."
According to Chinese protocol, only the most senior
officials usually lead such trips.
When asked about the absence of the senior officials from
the meetings, Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told
reporters in Beijing that "the arrangement of the delegation for
the meeting was completely appropriate".
The disputed group of islands, called Senkaku in Japan and
Diaoyu in China, are located near rich fishing grounds and
potentially huge oil-and-gas reserves. Taiwan also asserts its
sovereignty over the uninhabited islets.
The row escalated in September when Japan bought some of the
islands from their private owners.
Both countries have sent patrol boats to waters near the
disputed islands, raising concerns that an unintended collision
or other incident could escalate into a broader clash.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said in late
September that his country will not compromise on the islands,
but he seemed to adopt a more conciliatory tone in an interview
with Bloomberg on Wednesday when he called for talks with China.
"We need talks through various channels to make sure there
is no effect on the broader relationship," Noda told the news
agency.
The latest row has been marked by violent protests and calls
for boycotts of Japanese products in China. Japanese carmakers
reported a tumble in September auto sales in China, the world's
biggest car market.
Still, Naoyuki Shinohara, the IMF's deputy managing
director, said the dispute was unlikely to have an immediate
negative impact on Japan's economy.
"If the situation deteriorates sharply, it might potentially
emerge as a risk," Shinohara told Reuters in an interview in
Tokyo.
"But Japan and China are neighbours and have undergone a
long history. I'm sure the policymakers of both countries are
capable of finding a solution."
His comments were echoed by World Bank President Jim Yong
Kim.
"I'm very optimistic that the leaders of these three
countries will come back to their fundamental understanding of
the importance of cooperation in the region," he said.
