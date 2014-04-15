BEIJING, April 15 China's navy on Tuesday
denied, in a roundabout way, that it snubbed Japan by not
inviting it to join in a naval fleet review as part of an
international symposium, saying the two events had never been
linked in the first place.
U.S. officials have said the United States was invited to
join the parade of ships as part of activities linked to the
Western Pacific Naval Symposium, which is being held this month
in Qingdao, an eastern port city.
Japan said it would participate in the regular symposium,
but confirmed it had not been invited to the fleet review.
But China's navy appeared to dispute the view that the fleet
review had been scheduled as part of the symposium, in a
statement on its official website (navy.81.cn).
The fleet review and a multinational naval drill had both
been organised to celebrate the founding day of China's navy, it
said.
"This joint naval drill is not an activity within the
framework of the symposium, but to mark the founding day of the
Chinese navy," the statement said, referring to what it called
foreign media reports about Japan not being invited.
"For this, China invited countries participating in the
symposium, and also countries not participating were invited to
send ships," it added. It gave no further elaboration.
In any case, the fleet review has been cancelled because of
the "special situation and atmosphere" surrounding the
continuing search for a Malaysian airliner that went missing
last month, with 239 aboard, on its way to Beijing, the navy
said.
China's ties with Japan have long been poisoned by what
Beijing sees as Tokyo's failure to atone for its occupation of
parts of China before and during World War Two.
Deteriorating relations have been fuelled by an increasingly
ugly row over a chain of disputed islands in the East China Sea.
Ships from both countries frequently shadow each other around
the islets, raising fears of a clash.
Ties have further worsened since China's creation of an air
defence identification zone over the East China Sea and Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the controversial Yasukuni
Shrine honouring war criminals among Japan's war dead.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Li Hui; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)