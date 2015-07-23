BEIJING, July 23 Japan's release of pictures of
Chinese construction activity in the East China Sea will only
provoke confrontation between the two countries and do nothing
for efforts to promote dialogue, China's Foreign Ministry said.
In a defence review this week, Japan urged Beijing to stop
building oil and gas exploration platforms close to disputed
waters in the East China Sea and expressed concern that Chinese
drills could tap reservoirs that extend into Japan's waters.
In a statement late on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry
said it had every right to develop oil and gas resources in
waters not in dispute that fall under its jurisdiction.
"What Japan did provokes confrontation between the two
countries, and is not constructive at all to the management of
the East China Sea situation and the improvement of bilateral
relations," it said.
In 2012, Japan's government angered Beijing by purchasing a
disputed, uninhabited island chain in the East China Sea.
Until then, Beijing had curtailed activities under a pact
with Japan to jointly develop undersea resources in disputed
areas.
China's position on the pact remained unchanged and it was
willing to maintain communication with Japan on related issues,
the Foreign Ministry added.
"The key is for Japan to create favorable environment and
conditions to implement this consensus," it said, referring to
the pact.
"Japan's hyping up of the oil and gas issue in the East
China Sea will do nothing good to carry out dialogue and
cooperation between China and Japan on the East China
Sea-related issues."
Tokyo worries the platforms will tap into gas fields that
overlap the median line and could also be used as radar stations
or bases for drones or other aircraft to monitor air and sea
activity near the disputed island chain, known as the Senkaku in
Japan and Diaoyu in China.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)