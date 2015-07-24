(Adds Chinese anger over visit of former Taiwan president)
BEIJING, July 24 China said on Friday it had
every right to drill in the East China Sea close to waters
disputed with Japan, adding that it did not recognise a
"unilateral" Japanese median line setting out a boundary between
the two in the waters.
Japan this week called on China to halt construction of
oil-and-gas exploration platforms in the East China Sea close to
waters claimed by both nations, concerned that Chinese drills
could tap reservoirs that extend into Japanese
territory.
Patrol ships and aircraft from both countries have been
shadowing each other in the area over the past couple of years,
raising fears of a confrontation and clash.
In an escalation of the latest dispute, Japan released
aerial photographs of China's construction in the area, accusing
it of unilateral development and a halfhearted attitude towards
a 2008 agreement to jointly develop resources there.
China resumed exploration in the East China Sea two years
ago, Japan said. In 2012, Japan's government angered China by
buying a disputed island chain there from private owners.
Before then, China had curtailed activities under an
agreement with Japan to jointly develop undersea resources in
disputed areas.
The platforms are being erected on the Chinese side of a
median line delineating the exclusive economic zones of the two
countries, according to a Japanese ministry official said.
China's Foreign Ministry said its drilling activities in
waters which are not disputed and under Chinese administration
are "completely appropriate and legal".
"China and Japan have not yet delineated maritime boundaries
in the East China Sea, and China does not recognise the Japanese
side's unilateral marking out of a so-called 'median line'," the
ministry said in a statement.
China's position is that it had a 200 nautical mile
exclusive economic zone, and its continental shelf in the East
China Sea extends to the Okinawa Trough, it added.
In a separate statement, China's Foreign Ministry said that
it was "extremely concerned" Japan had allowed a visit by former
Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui, a man despised by Beijing for
asserting the self-ruled island's sovereignty.
"Lee Teng-hui is a stubborn Taiwan splittist. The Japanese
side ignored China's stern representations and provided
convenience for him to visit Japan and engage in Taiwan
separatist activities," it said.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has never
renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)