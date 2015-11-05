SHANGHAI Nov 5 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged
Japanese businesses to help improve two-way ties, and promised
to broaden market access and provide a more open and fair
investment environment for foreign companies, the foreign
ministry said.
The attempt to attract Japanese firms comes at a tough time
for the slowing Chinese economy, which appears to be losing
ground to Southeast Asia in drawing investment from the world's
third largest economy.
Li made the comments in Beijing on Wednesday to a delegation
of more than 200 business representatives from Japan invited to
visit China by the State Council, or Cabinet, which he oversees,
China's Foreign Ministry said late on Wednesday.
The remarks follow a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe in Seoul on Sunday as the two sides try to ease
tension in a relationship haunted by the legacy of Japan's World
War Two aggression and conflicting claims over a group of East
China Sea islets.
"I hope the business community will continue to actively
support the development of China-Japan relations and
cooperation," Li told the delegation, adding that Japanese
businesses had already made a "long-term important
contribution".
China was ready to work with Japan to "expand
production-capacity cooperation" and work together to build
infrastructure in developing countries, Li said. China would
also try to hasten negotiations on the China-South Korea-Japan
free trade pact and a comprehensive economic partnership in the
region.
China would also "broaden market access, improve supervision
and better protect intellectual property rights to provide a
more open, transparent and fair investment environment for
foreign companies", the foreign ministry quoted Li as saying.
Separately, China's defence minister, Chang Wanquan, warned
his Japanese counterpart at a meeting on Wednesday not to make
matters worse in the South China Sea, where China is entangled
in a web of competing territorial claims with Southeast Asian
countries.
"The South China Sea is not an issue between China and
Japan, and we call on the Japanese side not to make any moves
that could make the situation more complicated," Chang told
Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, the Chinese defence
ministry website said.
A day after meeting Li, Abe told South Korean President Park
Geun-hye that Japan, South Korea and the United States should
cooperate in keeping the South China Sea open and peaceful.
China claims most of the energy-rich South China Sea.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have
overlapping claims.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)