BEIJING Aug 28 Chinese authorities are
"seriously" investigating reports that a national flag on the
Japanese ambassador's car was ripped off in Beijing on Monday,
the official Xinhua news agency said, amid a territorial row
over disputed islands.
"The Chinese government always conscientiously fulfills the
Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to protect the safety
of foreign embassies and personnel," Xinhua, citing the Foreign
Ministry, said in an overnight report.
With tensions flaring over a territorial row that provoked
the worst anti-Japanese protests in years, a man ripped the flag
from a car carrying Japan's ambassador in Beijing on Monday,
triggering a protest from Tokyo.
The Japanese embassy issued a statement saying the
ambassador, Uichiro Niwa, was unhurt in the incident.
Earlier this month, the Japanese coast guard detained
Chinese activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the
islands. Anti-Japanese demonstrations have taken place in
Chinese cities over the past two weekends.
The uninhabited islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and
Diaoyu in China, have long been a source of friction between
Tokyo and Beijing, with competing territorial claims to the
islets and surrounding fishing areas and potentially rich gas
deposits.
