(Corrects location of assault on Japanese man to Guiyang in
Guizhou province, from Guilin in the southern region of Guangxi)
* Police clamp down on protests around Japan's embassy
* Protests on land and at sea
* China warns of trade, economic backlash
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Sept 19 China moved quickly on
Wednesday to snuff out more anti-Japan protests after days of
angry demonstrations over a territorial dispute forced Japanese
businesses to shut their doors and threatened an economic
backlash.
Relations between Asia's two biggest economies have faltered
badly, hitting their lowest point in decades on Tuesday when
China marked the highly charged anniversary of Japan's 1931
occupation of its giant neighbour.
Tensions had run high on land and at sea, with four days of
major protests in cities across China and Japanese and Chinese
boats stalking each other in waters around a group of East China
Sea islands at the centre of the dispute, known by Japan as the
Senkaku and by China as the Diaoyu.
"It seems the protests in front of our embassy have
subsided," the Japanese embassy in Beijing, the focal point of
protests, said in an email to Japanese citizens.
The embassy cited a message from the Beijing public security
bureau saying "the authorities ask for cooperation that there be
no protests in the embassy district". Beijing's public security
bureau was not immediately available for comment.
Outside the embassy, police moved on a lone protester who
had been shouting "Defeat small Japan" early on Wednesday.
Japanese businesses shut hundreds of stores and factories
across China, some sending workers back to Japan in fear the
protests would get out of hand. Japan's Beijing embassy had been
under siege by protesters throwing water bottles, waving Chinese
flags and chanting slogans evoking Japan's occupation.
To prevent a repeat of those protests, large numbers of riot
police were deployed around the embassy and Beijing's subway
operator closed the station nearest to the Japanese mission.
BITTER MEMORIES
On Tuesday, about 50 Chinese protesters surrounded and
damaged a car carrying the U.S. ambassador to China, Gary Locke,
U.S. embassy spokesman Nolan Barkhouse said. Locke was not hurt.
"Embassy officials have registered their concern about
yesterday's incident with the Chinese ministry of foreign
affairs and urged the Chinese government to do everything
possible to protect American facilities and personnel,"
Barkhouse said.
Rowdy protests sprang up on the same day in other major
cities including Shanghai, raising the risk they could get out
of hand and backfire on Beijing, which had given its tacit
approval through state media. One Hong Kong newspaper said some
protesters in the southern city of Shenzhen had been detained
for calling for democracy and human rights.
Tuesday was especially significant as China marked the day
Japan began its 1931 occupation of parts of the mainland.
Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by China's bitter
memories of Japan's military aggression in the 1930s and 1940s
and present rivalry over resources. The disputed islands are
believed to be surrounded by large energy reserves.
Emotions spilled over into occasional violence during the
protests. Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that several
Chinese people had punched a Japanese man, Keiichiro Kawahara,
and burned his clothes with cigarettes on Sunday in Guiyang in
the southern province of Guizhou.
A Japanese couple was assaulted in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the
Hong Kong government said, appealing to the public to respect
the law. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has repeatedly
urged Beijing to protect Japanese citizens in China.
Well-known Japanese firms have also suffered, with car
makers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co
halting some operations after attacks on their outlets. Nissan
Motor Co said it would resume work on Wednesday.
China's commerce ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, said the
territorial dispute would harm bilateral trade and economic
development. "Japan must take complete responsibility for this,"
told a news briefing.
China, the world's second-largest economy, and Japan, the
third-largest, have total two-way trade of around $345 billion.
A slew of other Japanese companies -- from Mazda Motor Corp
and Mitsubishi Motors Corp to Panasonic Corp
and Fast Retailing Co -- also shut plants and
stores in China, sending Japanese share prices falling.
Credit rating agency Fitch has warned the dispute could hurt
the creditworthiness of some auto and tech firms.
Many Japanese restaurants remained closed on Wednesday, some
covered with graffiti such as "the Diaoyu islands are China's".
(Additional reporting by Terril Jones, Michael Martina and Max
Duncan in BEIJING and Antoni Slodlowski in TOKYO; Editing by
Paul Tait and Mark Bendeich)