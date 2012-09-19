* China's Xi hits out at Japan
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Sept 19 Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi
Jinping denounced Japan's decision to buy disputed islands as a
farce on Wednesday and said Tokyo should "rein in its behaviour"
as China moved to snuff out anti-Japan protests.
Relations between Asia's two biggest economies have faltered
badly, hitting their lowest point in decades on Tuesday when
China marked the highly charged anniversary of the start of
Japan's occupation of its giant neighbour in 1931.
Tension had run high on land and at sea, with four days of
major protests in cities across China and Japanese and Chinese
boats stalking each other in waters around a group of East China
Sea islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku and by China as the
Diaoyu.
"Japan should rein in its behaviour and stop any words and
acts that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial
integrity," Xi said in a meeting with visiting U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta, according to Xinhua news agency.
Xi, whose recent absence from public engagements sparked a
series of rumours but was eventually pinned to a back injury, is
expected to replace Hu Jintao as party chief at a Communist
Party congress this year.
Xi has been known for using blunt language, and on this
occasion he used it to become the first top Chinese leader to
stake out a position on the islands since the uptick in
tensions, promoting his own leadership credentials.
Like any new Chinese leader, Xi must try to establish his
authority even while his predecessors retain considerable
influence. The protests contained some criticism
of Beijing as being too soft on its traditional Asian rival,
creating pressures that could push China's incoming new
leadership deeper into a diplomatic corner.
Chinese analysts and Western diplomats have said Xi is not
the hardline, militarist nationalist of some portrayals. But
activists campaigning for China to regain control of the islands
said Xi would have to be more assertive than Hu in pressing
Japan, or risk losing credibility.
Shi Yinhong, a professor in international relations at
Renmin University in Beijing, said Xi's comments were "very
normal" and would not encourage further protest.
"The Chinese government has discussed the anti-Japan
protests but never encouraged them," Shi said. "It's very clear
too that the Chinese government is about to open its 18th Party
Congress. I think after September 18, the Chinese government
will not encourage public opinion on these protests anymore."
Tokyo's nationalist governor, Shintaro Ishihara, floated a
plan in April for metropolitan authorities to buy the islets,
prompting Japan's government to buy them instead in a bid to
defuse the crisis.
"If Japan yields to China on this problem ... China's
hegemony in Asian waters would easily be established," Ishihara
told the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.
STORES SHUT
Japanese businesses shut hundreds of stores and factories
across China, some sending workers back to Japan in fear the
protests would get out of hand. Japan's Beijing embassy had been
under siege by protesters throwing water bottles, waving Chinese
flags and chanting slogans evoking Japan's occupation.
"It seems the protests in front of our embassy have
subsided," the embassy said in an email to Japanese citizens.
Outside the embassy, police moved on a lone protester who
had been shouting "Defeat small Japan" early on Wednesday.
To prevent a repeat of the protests, large numbers of riot
police were deployed around the embassy and Beijing's subway
operator closed the station nearest to the Japanese mission.
On Tuesday, about 50 Chinese protesters surrounded and
damaged a car carrying U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke outside the
U.S. embassy, which is close to the Japanese embassy.
"Our embassy personnel just met with the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs this afternoon to express our concerns but also to urge
them to do everything possible to protect our personnel as well
as our facilities in China," Locke told reporters.
He added that the Chinese Foreign Ministry "promised a
thorough review". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei
said it was "an individual case" which would be investigated.
Rowdy protests sprang up in other major cities including
Shanghai, raising the risk they could get out of hand and
backfire on Beijing, which had given its tacit approval through
state media. One Hong Kong newspaper said some protesters in the
southern city of Shenzhen had been detained for calling for
democracy and human rights.
Tuesday was especially significant as China marked the day
Japan began its 1931 occupation of parts of the mainland.
Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by China's bitter
memories of Japan's military aggression in the 1930s and 1940s
and present rivalry over resources. The disputed islands are
believed to be surrounded by large energy reserves.
Panetta said Washington was concerned that these "disputes
could lead to greater conflicts and to greater violence".
"I understand the deep wounds that China suffered during
World War Two," Panetta told Chinese military cadets. "But at
the same time we cannot live in the past."