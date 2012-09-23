TOKYO, Sept 24 Two Chinese marine surveillance
ships entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near
disputed islands in the East China Sea on Monday, the Japanese
Coast Guard said, a move bound to raise tension between Asia's
two largest economies.
China's Xinhua news agency confirmed that two civilian
surveillance ships were undertaking a "rights defence" patrol in
waters near the disputed islands, citing the State Oceanic
Administration, which controls the ships.
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply after Japan
bought the islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China,
sparking anti-Japan protests in cities across China.
"In recent days, Japan has constantly provoked incidents
concerning the Diaoyu islands issue, gravely violating China's
territorial sovereignty," China's Xinhua news agency said.
The ship patrols were intended to exercise China's
"administrative jurisdiction" over the islands, it said.
The Japanese Coast Guard ordered the Chinese ships to move
out of the area, but received no response, a coast guard
official said.
Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by China's bitter
memories of Japan's military aggression in the 1930s and 1940s
and present rivalry over regional influence and resources.
The islets are located near rich fishing grounds and
potentially huge gas reserves.