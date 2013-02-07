BEIJING Feb 7 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Thursday the government was investigating a complaint from Japan
that a Chinese navy vessel aimed a type of radar normally used
to aim weapons at a target at a Japanese navy ship in the East
China Sea.
"The relevant Chinese departments are currently conducting
an earnest, solemn investigation into these reports to verify
them," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news
briefing.
The Chinese Defence Ministry has yet to comment on Japan's
complaint.
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said this week
that the incident, which he said occurred on Jan. 30 but took
time to confirm, could have become very dangerous very quickly.
.
Hua said that it was actually Japan that was provoking
tension over a group of disputed, uninhabited islands, called
Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan and which are also claimed
by Taiwan.
"The problem at present is not China showing strength, but
Japan continuously sending its ships and aircraft into the
waters and airspace around the Diaoyu Islands to carry out
illegal activities, damaging and infringing upon China
territorial sovereignty," she said.
"Recently, Japan has been intentionally stirring up a crisis
and causing tensions, blackening China's image. This is
diametrically the opposite of efforts to improve relations."
Onodera said on Thursday China's use of the radar could be
seen a threat of military force under U.N. rules, but urged
dialogue to prevent such incidents happening again.
The minister reiterated that there was a need to establish a
communication channel to discuss maritime issues.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke in a similar vein,
repeating that the incident was regrettable but stressing that
maintaining dialogue with China was important.
Fears that cat-and-mouse encounters between aircraft and
ships could lead to an accidental clash have given impetus to
efforts to reduce the tension, including a possible summit
between Abe and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who takes over as
head of state in March.
Despite the complaint over the radar, hopes have been
rising for a thaw in ties between Asia's two biggest economies
since relations soured significantly in September when Japan
nationalised the isles.
The purchase from a private citizen was aimed at easing the
long-running row but it triggered violent protests in China.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Antoni
Slodkowski in TOKYO; Editing by Robert Birsel)