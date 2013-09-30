BEIJING, Sept 30 Chinese President Xi Jinping
has no plans to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during
an Asia-Pacific summit this week in Indonesia, Beijing said on
Monday, as both sides spar over a group of islets near
potentially large oil and gas reserves.
Relations between the world's second- and third-largest
economies, long strained by memories of Japan's wartime
aggression, have been troubled for the past year due to the row
over the tiny, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea known
as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
While Xi and Abe shook hands and exchanged words earlier in
September on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Russia, Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said there were no such
arrangements at present for the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bali.
"During the summit there will be many bilateral meetings,
which are in the process of being arranged. As for a meeting
between the leaders of China and Japan, at present there is no
arrangement for this," he told a daily news briefing.
"China has all along been asking Japan to face up to history
and to facts, and have dialogue and negotiations with China over
the Diaoyu Islands issue. But Japan has yet to give a response
to this," Hong added.
"We call on the Japanese leader to stop with the empty talk,
and make real efforts to have talks and consultations with
China, to overcome the difficulties in the development of
bilateral ties."
Abe said on Friday in New York that Japan would make no
concessions on sovereignty over the islets, also near rich
fishing grounds, but would not make any moves to escalate the
situation.
Japan has yet to formally confirm Abe's attendance at APEC,
though he is expected to go.
The Japanese government bought three of the disputed islands
from a private Japanese owner in September last year, prompting
big protests and boycotts of Japanese goods in China.
Tension remains high surrounding the islands, with aircraft
and ships from both countries playing cat-and-mouse games near
them for months.
The United States, which has a hefty military presence in
Japan, including on the southern island of Okinawa, close to the
disputed isles, has expressed worry about the dispute and has
been keen to see a diplomatic solution.
U.S. President Barack Obama will also be attending the APEC
summit.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)