* Beijing says it has conducted first air patrol over zone
* Japan scrambles fighters against reconnaissance planes
* Tokyo lodges strong protest with Chinese
SHANGHAI, Nov 23 China on Saturday bolstered its
claim to islands that Japan says it owns, warning that it would
take "defensive emergency measures" against aircraft that failed
to identify themselves properly in airspace over them.
Ties between the Asian powers have been strained for months
by the dispute over the islands in the East China Sea, called
the Diaoyu by China and the Senkaku by Japan, which are believed
to be surrounded by energy-rich seabed.
China's government-run Xinhua news agency published a map
and coordinates for the newly established "East China Sea Air
Defence Identification Zone", which covers most of that sea
including the disputed islands.
It also released Defence Ministry identification rules for
aircraft in the area.
"China's armed forces will adopt defensive emergency
measures to respond to aircraft that do not cooperate in the
identification or refuse to follow the instructions," Xinhua
said.
Xinhua said the rules came into force on Saturday and the
Chinese air force conducted its first patrol over the zone. The
patrol included early warning aircraft and fighters, it said.
Japan scrambled fighter jets on Saturday afternoon against
two Chinese reconnaissance planes over the East China Sea, the
Japanese Defence Ministry said.
A ministry spokesman declined to comment on whether there
was any connection between the Chinese patrol activity and the
two reconnaissance planes. He said one of the aircraft, a
TU-154, came as close as 40 km (25 miles) to what Japan
considers its airspace above the disputed islands.
PROTEST
A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Japan had lodged
a strong protest with China's embassy in Tokyo and reiterated
its position that the islands belonged to Japan and China's
action was not acceptable.
"Setting up such airspace unilaterally escalates the
situation surrounding the Senkaku islands and has the risk of
leading to an unexpected situation," Japan's Foreign Ministry
said in a statement.
The United States expressed its "strong concerns" to China,
with the White House saying the "escalatory development"
increased regional tensions and affected U.S. interests and
those of its allies.
"We view this development as a destabilizing attempt to
alter the status quo in the region," Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel said in a statement. "This unilateral action increases the
risk of misunderstanding and miscalculations."
Patrol ships from China and Japan have been shadowing each
other near the islets on and off for months, raising fears that
a confrontation could develop into a clash.
There have also been several incidents involving military
aircraft flying close to each other. In October, Chinese
military aircraft flew near Japan three days in a row, and Japan
scrambled fighter jets each time in response.
The new Chinese rules mean aircraft have to report flight
plans to China's Foreign Ministry or civil aviation
administration, maintain radio contact and reply promptly to
identification inquiries, keep radar transponders turned on, and
bear clear markings of their nationality and registration.
The Defence Ministry said it was the "administrative organ"
for the zone, Xinhua said.
The zone is outside China's territorial airspace, but
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said in an
interview carried by Xinhua that its establishment had a sound
legal basis and accorded with common international practices.
He noted that other countries had established similar zones
and said China would put more in place in future.
"It is a necessary measure in China's exercise of
self-defence rights. It has no particular target and will not
affect the freedom of flight in relevant airspace," Yang said.
