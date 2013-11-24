* Hagel says increased risk of misunderstanding,
miscalculation
* Japanese foreign minister worries of unforeseen situation
* China says not aimed at specific country or target
By Chang-Ran Kim and Phil Stewart
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Nov 24 Japan and ally the
United States sharply criticized China's move to impose new
rules on airspace over islands at the heart of a territorial
dispute with Tokyo, warning of an escalation into the
"unexpected" if Beijing enforces the rules.
China's government-run Xinhua news agency published
coordinates for a newly established "East China Sea Air Defense
Identification Zone," which covers most of that sea and includes
the skies over the disputed islands.
Beijing warned that it would take "defensive emergency
measures" against aircraft that failed to identify themselves
properly in the airspace.
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said the move was
unacceptable. "It could well lead to an unforeseen situation,"
he told reporters on Sunday.
Ties between the Asian powers, the world's second and third
biggest economies, have been strained for months by the dispute
over the islands in the East China Sea, called the Diaoyu by
China and the Senkaku by Japan. The islands are currently under
Japanese administrative control.
Saturday's announcement suggests that foreign aircraft
merely passing through that zone would have to follow China's
procedures - or face unknown, potentially dangerous
consequences.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged China to exercise
caution and restraint, saying freedom of overflight was
essential to stability and security in the Pacific.
"We urge China not to implement its threat to take action
against aircraft that do not identify themselves or obey orders
from Beijing," he said in a statement.
"We remain steadfastly committed to our allies and partners,
and hope to see a more collaborative and less confrontational
future in the Pacific."
A U.S.-Japan security treaty commits Washington to intervene
in defense of Japan if there is an attack on
Japanese-administered territory. The United States has a hefty
military presence in Japan, including on the southern island of
Okinawa, which is close to the disputed isles.
Xinhua said in a commentary the "air zone could contribute
to regional peace and security by curbing the increasing
rampancy of Japan's right-wing forces, as well as the continuous
and dangerous provocations of Japanese politicians, which even
Washington should be vigilant against".
Tensions flared last year when the government bought three
of the islands from a private landowner to fend off a
potentially more inflammatory purchase by the Tokyo metropolitan
government, at the time headed by nationalist governor Shintaro
Ishihara.
Tokyo lodged a strong protest through the Chinese embassy,
calling the action "totally unacceptable" and warning that the
overlap of the air defense identification zone could lead to an
"unexpected occurrence of accidents in the airspace".
A senior diplomat in China's Tokyo embassy, Han Zhiqiang,
dismissed Tokyo's protests, saying in a statement that "Japan
has no right to make irresponsible remarks".
Han said the Chinese government's aim was to defend its
national sovereignty and territorial airspace and was not aimed
at a specific country or target. He added it did not affect the
freedom to pass through the airspace.
Xinhua said the latest rules came into force on Saturday and
China's air force conducted its first patrol over the zone. The
patrol included early warning aircraft and fighters, it said.
Japan, for its part, scrambled fighter jets on Saturday
afternoon against two Chinese reconnaissance planes over the
East China Sea, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.
HAGEL SAYS MOVE IS DESTABLIZING
In a strongly worded statement, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel called Beijing's move a "destabilizing attempt to alter
the status quo in the region".
"This unilateral action increases the risk of
misunderstanding and miscalculations," he said.
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Beijing's move was being interpreted as "a direct challenge" to
Japan's operations in the area, believed to be surrounded by
energy-rich seabed.
Security experts echoed the concerns about an escalation,
saying that if China were to enforce the air defense
identification zone, a non-military Chinese aircraft's flying
into it could lead to a military face-off between the two sides.
"If two fighter aircraft - one from their side and one from
our side - meet in the air, that would create a precarious
situation," said Narushige Michishita, director at Japan's
National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. "That's very
dangerous."
Tensions in the region are expected to be a topic of
discussion when Vice-President Joe Biden travels to China, Japan
and South Korea in early December.
The United States has not taken a position on sovereignty
issues in the regional maritime disputes, but has stressed the
need for the free flow of commerce, a reduction in tensions, and
peace and stability in the region.
China's move comes on the heels of a visit there last week
by a delegation of Japanese business leaders in the hopes of
improving economic ties. Trade between the two countries amounts
to $250 billion annually, but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and Chinese President Xi Jinping have yet to hold an official
meeting.
