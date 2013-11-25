(Repeats story published late Monday; no change to text)
* Airlines forced to acknowledge China's authority over new
zone
* Zone covers area about two-thirds the size of the UK
* China seen chipping away at Tokyo's claim to
administrative control over area
* China says will set up other such zones when preparations
finalised
* Beijing in war of words with Tokyo, Washington
By Ben Blanchard and Tim Kelly
BEIJING/TOKYO, Nov 25 Asian airlines will inform
China of their flight plans before entering airspace over waters
disputed with Japan, regional aviation officials said on Monday,
effectively acknowledging Beijing's authority over a newly
declared "Air Defense Identification Zone".
China published coordinates for the zone on the weekend. The
area, about two-thirds the size of the United Kingdom, covers
most of the East China Sea and the skies over a group of
uninhabited islands at the centre of a bitter row between
Beijing and Tokyo.
Japan and its close ally, the United States, sharply
criticised the move, which experts said was aimed at chipping
away at Tokyo's claim to administrative control over the area,
including the tiny uninhabited islands known as the Senkaku in
Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
While China said the new rules would not affect "normal
operations" for international flights, it added that it would
take "defensive emergency measures" against aircraft that failed
to identify themselves properly.
China's latest move could help spread the view that Japan
was losing administrative control of the area, said Hiroko
Maeda, research fellow at Japanese think-tank the PHP Institute.
"China has already been sending its ships (there). It is
clear China is trying to undermine Japan's administrative
control. Now they are stepping up their effort in the sky as
well," Maeda said.
Civil aviation officials from Hong Kong and Taiwan said
their carriers entering the zone must send flight plans to
Chinese aviation authorities. A transport ministry official in
Seoul said South Korean planes would do the same.
An official at the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau said Japanese
airlines flying through the region to non-mainland Chinese
destinations would likely need to inform China of their plans.
"Airlines have been advised to take greater care in the area,"
said another bureau official.
Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways Ltd
said they would keep Chinese authorities informed of their
flights through the area.
Korean Air said its flight plans would be
delivered to Chinese authorities but the routes its pilots took
would not be affected. Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings
also said the zone had not affected their flights.
WAR OF WORDS
Japan protested the weekend move, warning of an escalation
into the "unexpected" if Beijing enforced the rules. U.S.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called the move a "destabilizing
attempt to alter the status quo in the region".
While Washington does not take a position on the sovereignty
of the islands, it recognizes that Japan has administrative
control over them and is therefore bound by treaty to defend
Japan in the event of an armed conflict.
Tensions flared last year between Beijing and Tokyo when the
Japanese government bought three of the islands from a private
landowner to fend off a potentially more inflammatory purchase
by the Tokyo metropolitan government, at the time headed by
nationalist governor Shintaro Ishihara.
In the continuing war of words, China's Defence Ministry
said on Monday it had lodged protests with the U.S. and Japanese
embassies in Beijing over the criticism from Washington and
Tokyo of the zone.
China also summoned Japan's ambassador, warning Tokyo to
"stop (their) words and actions which create friction and harm
regional stability", China's Foreign Ministry said. Meanwhile,
Tokyo and Seoul summoned Chinese diplomats to protest.
Asian and Western diplomats said the zone was a problem for
Japan, the United States and other countries that may be wary of
any acknowledgement of China's claims over the area.
"No one wants to be in a position where by following Chinese
instructions you are giving tacit acknowledgement of their
sovereignty over a disputed area," one Asian diplomat said. "And
there is a fear that is precisely the game that is being played
- it seems no accident that the disputed Senkaku islands are now
in the heart of overlapping zones."
Japan has its own Air Defence Identification Zone but
officials said Tokyo only required aircraft seen to be
approaching Japanese territorial airspace to identify
themselves.
In its announcement on Saturday, China's Defence Ministry
said it would set up other such zones when preparations were
finalised. It gave no further details and the ministry's news
department declined to elaborate when contacted by Reuters.
China also claims the South China Sea, which is believed to
be rich in oil and gas. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei and Taiwan also claim parts of the South China Sea,
making it one of the region's biggest flashpoints.
CHINA PATROLS UNDER WAY
China's official Xinhua news agency said the rules for the
East China Sea came into effect on Saturday and that the Chinese
air force conducted its first patrol over the zone. The patrol
included early warning aircraft and fighters, it said.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said China was forcing
other countries to conform to its rules.
Abe, who came to office last December promising to beef up
the nation's military, has said Tokyo's door is open to dialogue
to improve Sino-Japanese ties but has declined to acknowledge
the existence of a formal territorial dispute over the islands,
a step upon which Beijing insists.
"It's a unilateral step, changing the status quo in the East
China Sea," Abe said in parliament on Monday.
China's Defence Ministry said it was within the country's
right to set up the zone.
"We reiterate that the purpose of China's approach is to
defend national sovereignty and territorial airspace security,
maintain the order of airspace flight, and is an effective
exercise of our right of self-defence," spokesman Yang Yujun
said in a statement.
Yang said China's move complied with international law.
"The United States, on the issue of the Diaoyu islands, must
earnestly not take sides, not make inappropriate remarks and not
give the wrong signal to Japan and encourage (its) risky
behaviour," Yang said.
Japan's own Air Defense Identification Zone extends around
the Japanese archipelago and overlaps with China's new zone in
part of the East China Sea.
"We might have more risk of encounters with Chinese aircraft
in the area," said one former Japanese air force official. "We
need to establish a system to avoid unnecessary incidents."
The topic was hot on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, with
some users calling for war with Japan. "There can be no
discussion on territorial issues, only war," wrote one user.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Hui Li in BEIJING,
Cheng Herng Chinn and Kiyoshi Takenaka in TOKYO, Joyce Lee and
Jack Kim in SEOUL, Michael Gold in TAIPEI, Greg Torode in HONG
KONG, Maggie Lu Yueyang in Sydney and Anshuman Daga in
Singapore. Editing by Linda Sieg and Dean Yates)