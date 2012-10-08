BEIJING Oct 8 China's state-owned banks will
not attend the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank to be
held in Tokyo starting Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said on
Monday, the latest sign that a territorial dispute has strained
ties between Asia's two biggest economies.
The four Chinese lenders that have pulled out of
International Monetary Fund-related events are the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of China
, China Construction Bank and
Agricultural Bank of China, Xinhua said.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Bank of
Communications will not attend the events either.
"The banks' decision is further evidence that the unilateral
actions by Japan is freezing bilateral relations and now
starting to weigh on the world's economy," Xinhua cited Mei
Xinyu, a researcher at the International Trade and Economic
Cooperation Institution under China's Ministry of Commerce, as
saying.
Japan is scheduled to host the IMF and World Bank annual
meetings for the first time in nearly half a century. About
20,000 people are expected to attend the event, making it one of
the world's largest international conferences.
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply after Japan in
September bought the East China Sea islets that both Tokyo and
Beijing claim, sparking anti-Japan protests across the country.
The disputed group of islands, called Senkaku in Japan and
Diaoyu in China, are located near rich fishing grounds and
potentially huge oil and gas reserves. Taiwan also asserts its
own sovereignty over the islets.
China has sent its patrol ships into what Japan considers
its territorial waters near the islands in recent weeks,
prompting Japan to lodge protests against China.
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co plan to slash production in China by
roughly half, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday, as the
dispute cut sales of Japanese cars in the world's biggest auto
market.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; editing by Ron Askew)