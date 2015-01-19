BEIJING Jan 19 China on Monday lodged a protest
with Tokyo after Japanese media quoted Japan's foreign minister
as saying that a disputed border region between China and India
belonged to India, in the latest source of friction between the
two Asian rivals.
Japan's foreign ministry played down the issue, saying it
could not confirm Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida's
reported remarks. It added that it hoped India and China could
resolve their dispute peacefully.
Tensions between China and Japan have risen in recent years,
fuelled by a row over a chain of uninhabited islets in the East
China Sea. Their relations have long been poisoned by what China
sees as Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of
China before and during World War Two.
Japan's Sankei Shimbun, a conservative daily, quoted
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as saying in New Delhi
on Saturday that Arunachal Pradesh that lies on the contested
border was "India's territory".
China disputes the entire territory of Arunachal Pradesh,
calling it south Tibet, especially Tawang, a key site for
Tibetan Buddhism. The historic town briefly fell into Chinese
hands during their 1962 war before Beijing retreated.
Kishida's reported remarks drew an angry response from
China, which called on Tokyo to "understand the sensitivity of
the Sino-India boundary issue".
"(We) have lodged solemn representations with Japan and have
asked Japan to make clarifications and immediately eliminate the
negative effects that have resulted from this," Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily news briefing.
Hong said that Japan has told China "it will not intervene"
in the border dispute.
A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman said "the statement
was made considering the reality that Arunachal Pradesh state is
basically in reality controlled by India and that China and
India are continuing negotiations over the border dispute".
"Japan hopes that the dispute will be peacefully resolved by
negotiations between the two countries," he said, adding he
could not confirm Kishida's remarks which were made during a Q&A
session.
