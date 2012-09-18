BEIJING, Sept 18 China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the landing of two people thought to be Japanese on a group of islands claimed by both China and Japan was provocative and that it had complained to Tokyo.

"The unlawful landing of the Japanese right-wingers on the Chinese territory of the Diaoyu islands was a gravely provocative action violating Chinese territorial sovereignty," ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement.

"We urge Japan to take effective measures to halt all actions that exacerbate conflict. At the same time, China retains the right to take further steps," he added.