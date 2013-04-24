BEIJING, April 24 China said on Wednesday that
"provocative actions" would not sway it from defending its
territory, after Japan confirmed it would conduct military
drills with the United States amid tension between Beijing and
Tokyo over disputed islands.
Japan said on Tuesday that the joint drill, scheduled for
June off California, involved the recapture of an isolated
island but was not aimed at scenarios involving a specific
country, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said
"foreign pressure" could not sway China from protecting its
territorial sovereignty in the East China Sea.
"For any related provocative actions, the Chinese government
will maintain a resolute response," Hua told reporters at a
regular news briefing when asked about the drills.
"We have always upheld the same stance on issues related to
the Diaoyu Islands: to appropriately solve, manage and control
the relevant issues through bilateral dialogue and
negotiations."
Beijing and Tokyo have both protested over an incident on
Tuesday in which Chinese patrol vessels played cat-and-mouse
with a flotilla of Japanese nationalists near the uninhabited
islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
The Japanese government bought the islands near rich fishing
grounds and potentially lucrative maritime gas fields from a
private Japanese owner last year, sparking sometimes-violent
anti-Japanese protests across China.
The issue has brought Chinese-Japanese relations to their
lowest point since normalisation of relations more than 40 years
ago.
China also chastised Japan for Tuesday's visits by at least
168 lawmakers to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honours 14
leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal along
with Japan's war dead.
The pilgrimage came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made an
offering and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and two other
ministers visited Yasukuni over the weekend.
Homage paid by leading Japanese politicians at the Tokyo
shrine typically angers Japan's neighbours, who contend that it
glorifies wartime aggression.
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin
Dempsey told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday on the last day
of his trip to China that he had reminded Chinese officials of
U.S. obligations to Japan.
"Our position is that we don't take a position on
territorial issues. In the case of Japan in particular, however,
I was careful to remind them that we do have certain treaty
obligations with Japan that we would honour," he said.
The U.S.-Japan security treaty commits the United States to
intervene in defence of Japan if there is an attack on
Japanese-administered territory.
