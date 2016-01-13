BEIJING Jan 13 China's Foreign Ministry warned
Japan on Wednesday not to take "provocative" action around a
group of disputed islets in the East China Sea, saying Tokyo
would have to accept the consequences.
On Tuesday, Japan said it had told China that any foreign
naval vessel entering Japanese waters for reasons other than
"innocent passage" will be told to leave by a Japanese naval
patrol, signalling a potential escalation in a long-running
dispute.
Last year, Chinese navy ships sailed near the disputed
isles, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China,
the Japanese government said.
Asked about the Japanese announcement, Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China had the right to carry
out "normal navigation and patrol activities" around the
islands.
"We advise Japan against taking provocative acts or doing
anything to raise tensions, otherwise it will have to accept
responsibility for everything that happens," he told a daily
news briefing, without elaborating.
In an editorial on Wednesday, the influential Chinese
tabloid the Global Times said if Japan sent its navy in, China
would have to send in its warships too.
"China can send as many warships to the Diaoyu Islands as
Japan does," said the newspaper, which is run by the ruling
Communist Party's official People's Daily.
The dispute over the uninhabited islands, which are under
Japanese control, has been a major sticking point in Japan and
China's often contentious relations in recent years.
Late last year, a Chinese coastguard vessel with what
appeared to be gun turrets entered territorial waters claimed by
Japan near the islands, Japan's coastguard said, adding that it
was the first such incursion by an armed Chinese vessel in the
area.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Miral Fahmy)